COVID-19 outbreak connected to place of worship in Waterloo Region

Waterloo Public Health says it has connected 11 COVID-19 cases to a place of worship in the region.

On its dashboard, the agency says the cases were connected to an event held at the place of worship.

Waterloo Public Health it would not provide any further details about the first outbreak connected with a place of worship in the area.

It is one of 11 active outbreaks in Waterloo Region with the others including seven at nursing homes, one in a congregate setting, one at Wilfrid Laurier University and one at a before and aftercare program connected with the Waterloo Region District School Board.

There were 16 new positive tests for the coronavirus reported by Waterloo Public Health, bringing the total number of cases in the area to 2,021.

On the flip side, another 19 people were cleared of the virus, bringing the total number of resolved cases to 1,810.

The death toll remains at 120 as the area has not had any COVID-19-related deaths since Aug. 21.

Totalling all those numbers, there are 91 active cases in the area, including eight people who are in area hospitals as a result of COVID-19. The latter number has risen by two since Tuesday’s update.

Waterloo Public Health’s daily update switched to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday as the numbers now reflect the situation at 11:59 p.m. the day before rather than at 5 p.m.

Elsewhere, the province reported 790 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the provincial total to 66,686.

Wednesday’s case count is a decrease from Tuesday’s which saw 821 new cases but an increase from Monday’s at 704.

According to Wednesday’s provincial report, 321 new cases were recorded in Toronto, 157 in Peel Region, 76 in York Region, 57 in Ottawa and 43 in Durham Region.

All other public health units in Ontario reported under 35 new cases.