Coronavirus: Waterloo party host gets $750 fine for 25-person gathering

Bylaw officers from the City of Waterloo recently handed out a $750 fine to someone who held a gathering of more than 10 people earlier this month in spite of provincial rules against such groups during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The charge was laid at a party where there were approximately 25-30 people inside,” a spokesperson for the city told Global News. “During the early morning hours of Oct 10.

“The fine of $750 was issued, plus $130 for a surcharge (total of $880).”

The party host appears lucky to have escaped a much larger fine though as at the beginning of the month, the offence for occupier of premises regulations came into effect. This rule would see someone who hosted an event of more than 10 people fined a minimum of $10,000. That number could climb as high as $100,000 and see an event organizer spend a year behind bars.

There appears to be some confusion as to who has the authority to levy the fines.

A spokesperson for the Waterloo bylaw office said they were uncertain whether bylaw officers were authorized to issue a summons in this situation or not.

The party was held just days after the new rules were enacted as part of the Reopening Ontario (a Response to COVID-19) Act.

The Attorney General’s Office says “police, municipal bylaw officers, and certain other designated Provincial Offences Officers have the authority to enforce offences under the Reopening Ontario Act.”