COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region surpass 2,000 mark

More than 2,000 Waterloo Region residents have now tested positive for the novel coronavirus since the virus first appeared in the area in March.

Waterloo Public Health announced 14 new positive test results for the coronavirus on Tuesday bringing the total number of cases to 2,005.

On the other hand, another nine people were cleared of the virus bringing the total number of resolved cases to 1,791.

The death toll remains at 120 as the area has not had any COVID-19-related deaths since Aug. 21.

Totaling all those numbers, there are 96 active cases in the area including six people who are in area hospitals as a result of COVID-19.

Waterloo Public Health says 160,300 tests have now been conducted in Waterloo Region, 5,443 more than last Friday’s update.

The outbreak has come to an end at the dental care office. In the end, six people tested positive in connection to the outbreak.

A new outbreak has been declared at the Victoria Place Retirement Home in Kitchener after a staff member tested positive.

It is one of seven active outbreaks at nursing homes in the area and one of 10 overall.

The others include one at Wilfrid Laurier University, one at a before-and-after care program and one in a congregate setting.

No new cases were reported in connection to the nine older outbreaks.

The Waterloo Region District School Board reported that a student at Galt Collegiate in Cambridge has also tested positive for the coronavirus.

A total of 33 students and three staff members have tested positive at schools in the region since Sept. 1.

Ontario reported 821 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the provincial total to 65,896.

Tuesday’s case count is the second-highest case count ever recorded, with the highest on Oct. 9 with 939 cases.

According to Tuesday’s provincial report, 327 new cases were recorded in Toronto, 136 in Peel Region, 79 in Ottawa, 64 in York Region, 46 in Halton Region and 36 in Hamilton.

All other public health units in Ontario reported under 25 new cases.

The death toll in the province has risen to 3,053 as three more deaths were reported.

–With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues