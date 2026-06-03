Suspected human smuggler arrested after RCMP officer injured at Quebec border

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An alleged migrant smuggler has been charged after police say an officer was injured during an operation near the Canada-U.S. border in Quebec.

The incident happened after U.S. Border Patrol tipped off Canadian authorities that five people had allegedly crossed the border illegally on Tuesday in the Noyan area of Montérégie, according to an RCMP news release.

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An officer with the Champlain detachment’s Integrated Border Enforcement Team intercepted the vehicle in which the migrants were reportedly travelling.

The driver allegedly failed to stop and deliberately rammed the door of a police vehicle, injuring the officer, before fleeing the scene, police said.

A 25-year-old man was later arrested and charged with assaulting a peace officer, dangerous operation, failing to stop after an accident.

RCMP said the suspect remains in custody ahead of a court appearance on June 5.

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The five migrants were arrested under the Customs Act and later turned over to the Canada Border Services Agency.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.