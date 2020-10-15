Guelph’s COVID-19 assessment clinic reports low ‘no-show’ rate

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s COVID-19 assessment clinic says it has seen a low “no-show” rate after it switched to an appointment-only model earlier this month.

Only between four and five per cent of patients are not showing up for their appointments, according to an email from a health official.

The clinic added that the rate is lower than some of the surrounding centres and it’s likely due to the fact that it only books appointments for the current day and following day.

Patients would have to call back and try and book a time if both days are full.

All assessment centres across the province switched to an appointment-only model on Oct. 6.

The assessment clinic at Kitchener’s Grand River Hospital reported last week that it was experiencing about 100 no-shows every day since switching.

A spokeswoman with the hospital said it appears people seeking tests are making bookings at multiple sites but only showing up at the appointment that’s most convenient.

The Ministry of Health urged people not to seek testing at multiple sites, saying it resulted in delayed access for all.

Guelph’s assessment clinic is asking those who have booked an appointment and then changed their minds to call and cancel because it will free up a time slot for someone else.

Since the switch to appointments, the COVID-19 clinic on Southgate Road has conducted almost 3,000 tests, averaging about just over 400 each weekday.

About 44,000 tests have been conducted at the clinic since March 17 and about 95 per cent of them have come back negative.

To book an appointment or to cancel one, the clinic can be reached at 226-773-1299.

— With files from The Canadian Press