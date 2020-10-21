2nd positive COVID-19 case reported at Dalhousie Regional High School

Send this page to someone via email

The high school in Dalhousie, N.B., is reporting its second positive case of COVID-19.

In a letter distributed to parents, staff and students on Tuesday, the school said the new case at the school has no connection with the previous case that was reported on Oct. 13.

Students in Grade 9 to Grade 12 will be learning virtually on Wednesday as the province’s health department conducts contact tracing.

Students in Grade 6 to Grade 8 had yet to return to school since it reopened on Oct. 15 after the first confirmed case at the school was reported. They were set to return on Friday.

The note says anyone deemed to have been in close contact with the individual who has COVID-19 will be contacted by health officials. If a family is not contacted, their children can continue to attend school, albeit virtually.

The letter states that other details including names will not be released in order to protect the privacy of the individual who has the confirmed case.

As of Wednesday, six schools in the Campbellton region have had confirmed cases of COVID-19. The list includes all four schools in Dalhousie, one in Campbellton, N.B., and one in Balmoral, N.B.

On Tuesday the province reported no new cases of COVID-19, meaning there remain 95 active cases of the virus in the province.

To date, New Brunswick has confirmed 313 cases of COVID-19 in the province. There have been 215 recoveries from the virus.

As of Tuesday, three people have died in the province from COVID-19.

The Campbellton and Moncton zones of the province remain at the orange level of New Brunswick’s COVID-19 recovery plan. All other zones remain at the less restrictive yellow level.