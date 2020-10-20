Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - Ontario reports 821 new coronavirus cases with only just over 24K tests processed

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Prince Edward Island reports one new case of COVID-19, has three active cases

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 20, 2020 12:16 pm
People wear face masks outside a COVID-19 testing clinic in Montreal, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world.
People wear face masks outside a COVID-19 testing clinic in Montreal, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Prince Edward Island is reporting a new travel-related case of COVID-19.

Dr. Heather Morrison, chief public health officer, said today the case involves a woman in her 20s who is a rotational worker and who travelled outside the Atlantic region.

Morrison says the woman is self-isolating with mild symptoms.

She says the woman originally tested negative for COVID-19 but a second test came back positive.

Click to play video 'Health officials across Atlantic Canada closely monitoring outbreak in New Brunswick' Health officials across Atlantic Canada closely monitoring outbreak in New Brunswick
Health officials across Atlantic Canada closely monitoring outbreak in New Brunswick

There are currently three active infections on the Island.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

P.E.I. has reported a total of 64 COVID-19 cases and all have been travel-related.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19Atlantic CanadaPrince Edward IslandPEIatlantic bubbleHeather Morrison
Flyers
More weekly flyers