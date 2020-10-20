Prince Edward Island reports one new case of COVID-19, has three active cases

Send this page to someone via email

Prince Edward Island is reporting a new travel-related case of COVID-19.

Dr. Heather Morrison, chief public health officer, said today the case involves a woman in her 20s who is a rotational worker and who travelled outside the Atlantic region.

Morrison says the woman is self-isolating with mild symptoms.

She says the woman originally tested negative for COVID-19 but a second test came back positive.

There are currently three active infections on the Island.

P.E.I. has reported a total of 64 COVID-19 cases and all have been travel-related.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2020.