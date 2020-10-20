No new COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick on Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick reported no new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday and says 95 cases remain active.

There are three New Brunswickers in hospital as a result of COVID-19, of whom one is in intensive care.

To date, New Brunswick has confirmed 313 cases of COVID-19 in the province. There have been 215 recoveries from the virus.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, the chief medical officer of health, said on Monday the three most recent cases were detected in the Campbellton region.

On Sunday, Public Health reported New Brunswick’s third death related to COVID-19.

The individual was among the cases connected with the recent outbreak in Zone 1 and had been a resident at the Manoir-Notre-Dame special care home.

Russell said on Monday that there’s been a decrease in the number of new cases since the Moncton region was moved back to the orange phase.

She said Moncton would be ready to go back to the yellow phase later this week.

2:03 N.B. Premier: Moncton transitioning back to yellow phase on Thursday N.B. Premier: Moncton transitioning back to yellow phase on Thursday

Russell said on Monday that the same recommendation cannot be made for the Campbellton region.

Last week, Russell declared a second outbreak at a single-room facility, Manoir Du Sagesse in Campbellton. She said residents of the region are not following guidelines to the extent that Public Health recommended.

Both the Moncton and Campbellton zones remain in the orange level of New Brunswick’s COVID-19 recovery plan on Tuesday, but Moncton will transition back to yellow on Thursday.

Russell also said on Monday all New Brunswickers are encouraged to download the COVID Alert app.

