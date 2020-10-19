New Brunswick to provide COVID-19 update Monday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

The New Brunswick government is holding a COVID-19 update Monday afternoon in Fredericton.

Premier Blaine Higgs and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell are expected to participate in the update at 2:30 p.m., which will be live-streamed.

Health officials reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the number of active cases in the province to 104.

Public Health also reported New Brunswick’s third death related to COVID-19. They said a person in their 60s in the Moncton region (Zone 1) passed away as the result of underlying health conditions, including COVID-19.

The individual was among the cases connected with the recent outbreak within Zone 1 and had been a resident at a special care home, Manoir-Notre-Dame.

Zone 1 (Moncton Region) and Zone 5 (Campbellton Region) remain in the orange level of New Brunswick’s COVID-19 recovery plan.

The Campbellton-area outbreak centred around four schools in Dalhousie, all of which recorded positive COVID-19 tests.

An outbreak was also declared at Manoir du Sagesse in Campellton last week.

Of Sunday’s cases, three are in the Campbellton region and two in the Moncton region. Health officials say all five cases are related to previously confirmed cases.