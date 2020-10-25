Menu

Politics

B.C. election 2020: BC NDP leader John Horgan expected to keep seat in Langford-Juan de Fuca

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 25, 2020 12:16 am
NDP Leader John Horgan pauses for a moment as he addresses the media during an election campaign stop in Coquitlam, B.C. Tuesday, September 29, 2020.
NDP Leader John Horgan pauses for a moment as he addresses the media during an election campaign stop in Coquitlam, B.C. Tuesday, September 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

BC NDP leader John Horgan is expected to keep his seat in the riding of Langford-Juan de Fuca.

Even though all the polls are not yet reporting, Horgan already has a big enough lead in his home riding.

Global News is also projecting the BC NDP will form the next government.

Voters in the area have elected an NDP MLA in every election but one since 1991.

Read more: Full coverage of the 2020 B.C. election

Horgan has represented the riding since he was first elected in 2005 with 46.09 per cent of the vote, just ahead of BC Liberal rival Cathy Basskin at 38.94 per cent.

In the last provincial election, when Horgan went on to become premier, he won his district with 52.75 per cent of the vote, ahead of BC Liberal Cathy Noel at 26.1 per cent and with BC Green contender Brendan Ralfs at 19.13 per cent.

Click to play video 'Decision BC: Focus on NDP Leader John Horgan' Decision BC: Focus on NDP Leader John Horgan
Decision BC: Focus on NDP Leader John Horgan

Read more: B.C. election 2020: Find your riding and candidates

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an unprecedented number of mail-in ballots were requested across B.C. this election. As mail-in ballots cannot be counted until after election night, these results are not final.

 

 

