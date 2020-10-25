B.C. election 2020: BC NDP leader John Horgan expected to keep seat in Langford-Juan de Fuca

Send this page to someone via email

BC NDP leader John Horgan is expected to keep his seat in the riding of Langford-Juan de Fuca.

Even though all the polls are not yet reporting, Horgan already has a big enough lead in his home riding.

Global News is also projecting the BC NDP will form the next government.

Voters in the area have elected an NDP MLA in every election but one since 1991.

Horgan has represented the riding since he was first elected in 2005 with 46.09 per cent of the vote, just ahead of BC Liberal rival Cathy Basskin at 38.94 per cent.

In the last provincial election, when Horgan went on to become premier, he won his district with 52.75 per cent of the vote, ahead of BC Liberal Cathy Noel at 26.1 per cent and with BC Green contender Brendan Ralfs at 19.13 per cent.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an unprecedented number of mail-in ballots were requested across B.C. this election. As mail-in ballots cannot be counted until after election night, these results are not final.