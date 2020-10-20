Menu

Health

Ottawa reports 78 new coronavirus cases, 1 death

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 20, 2020 3:02 pm
A nurse gets a swab ready at a temporary COVID-19 test clinic in Montreal, on Friday, May 15, 2020.
A nurse gets a swab ready at a temporary COVID-19 test clinic in Montreal, on Friday, May 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 78 new coronavirus cases and one additional death.

The city has now seen a total of 6,166 confirmed cases, with 745 of them considered active and 5,117 resolved.

Meanwhile, the city’s death toll stands at 304.

Read more: Ontario reports 821 new coronavirus cases with only just over 24K tests processed

There are 46 people in hospital with the virus with six in intensive care.

The figures were pulled at 2 p.m. Monday.

Ontario as a whole reported a total of 821 new cases on Tuesday marking the second-highest jump recorded to date in the province.

— With files from Craig Lord

