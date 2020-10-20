Ottawa reports 78 new coronavirus cases, 1 death

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 78 new coronavirus cases and one additional death.

The city has now seen a total of 6,166 confirmed cases, with 745 of them considered active and 5,117 resolved.

Meanwhile, the city’s death toll stands at 304.

There are 46 people in hospital with the virus with six in intensive care.

The figures were pulled at 2 p.m. Monday.

Ontario as a whole reported a total of 821 new cases on Tuesday marking the second-highest jump recorded to date in the province.

— With files from Craig Lord

