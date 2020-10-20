Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Oct. 20

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Tuesday.

CAMH adds 3 coronavirus cases to its COVID-19 outbreak

The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health says three more patients have tested positive for COVID-19.

That brings the total number of cases at its 1-4 Unit in downtown Toronto up to five after two were announced on Sunday.

The province says an outbreak is declared when two or more people test positive for the virus within 14 days who could have reasonably caught COVID-19 at the hospital.

Ontario reported 821 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday

Of the 821 new cases in Ontario, 327 new cases were recorded in Toronto, 136 in Peel Region, 79 in Ottawa, 64 in York Region, 46 in Halton Region and 36 in Hamilton.

Story continues below advertisement

The death toll in the province has risen to 3,053 as three more deaths were reported.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said more than 24,000 tests were processed in the last 24 hours — the lowest number of tests completed in a single-day since early September. The government has said it hoped to increase testing capacity to 50,000 per day by mid-October.

Meanwhile, 56,606 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 86 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 628 from the previous day.

Read more: Ontario reports 821 new coronavirus cases with only just over 24K tests processed

Ontario child care centres and schools

Meanwhile, government figures show there have been a total of 1,429 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario — 810 among students and 223 among staff (396 individuals were not identified). This is an increase of 121 more cases from the previous day.

In the last 14 days, the province indicates there are 461 cases reported among students and 117 cases among staff (215 individuals were not identified) — totaling 793 cases.

The COVID-19 cases are currently from 508 out of 4,828 schools in the province. Four schools in Ontario are currently closed as a result of positive cases, the government indicated.

Story continues below advertisement

There have been a total of 323 confirmed cases within child care centres and homes — an increase of 21 (14 new child cases and seven new staff cases).

Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,907 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is an increase of one since the previous day. Eight health-care workers and staff in long-term care homes have died.

There are 87 current outbreaks in homes, an increase of one.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 197 active cases among long-term care residents and 249 active cases among staff — down by 12 and up by 15 cases respectively in the last day.

— With files from The Canadian Press.

NOTE: This story will be updated throughout the day.

Advertisement