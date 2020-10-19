Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

B.C. election 2020: Party leaders hit the campaign trail in Victoria, Maple Ridge and Brentwood Bay

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 19, 2020 5:53 pm
NDP Leader John Horgan, Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson and Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau.
NDP Leader John Horgan, Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson and Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau. Global News

NDP Leader John Horgan says he’s disappointed that a former member of Parliament now running for his party made negative comments about a BC Liberal.

Nathan Cullen made the remarks about Roy Jones Junior, who is Haida, before an all-candidates meeting last week when his comments were picked up on a live microphone and posted online.

At a campaign stop Monday on Victoria, Horgan said he has spoken to Cullen to express his disappointment.

Click to play video 'BC NDP’s Nathan Cullen makes insensitive comments about Haida BC Liberal candidate' BC NDP’s Nathan Cullen makes insensitive comments about Haida BC Liberal candidate
BC NDP’s Nathan Cullen makes insensitive comments about Haida BC Liberal candidate

Cullen is the NDP candidate in Stikine and Jones is running for the Liberals in North Coast in Saturday’s election.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

In Maple Ridge, Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson promised to upgrade two major east-west routes and build a bridge to a northeastern section of the municipality.

He also pledged to improve mental health services, tackle homelessness and increase funding for law enforcement.

Read more: B.C. election 2020: Find your riding and candidates

Green Leader Sonia Furstenau was campaigning in Brentwood Bay, where she promised to make BC Ferries a Crown Corporation again to remove pressure on the service to make a profit.

She says that would bring BC Ferries back to being the essential service that it is for many communities.

Read more: B.C. election 2020 promise tracker: What the major parties are pledging

© 2020 The Canadian Press
John HorganBC electionBC election 2020Andrew WilkinsonSonia FurstenauNathan CullenBC campaignBC election campaign Monday
Flyers
More weekly flyers