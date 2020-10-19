Manitoba RCMP renew calls for help solving Bobbie Lynn Moose homicide in Thompson

Send this page to someone via email

A year after Bobbie Lynn Moose was found dead in Thompson, Manitoba RCMP are renewing calls for help solving the 29-year-old mother of two’s homicide.

Moose’s body was found near Nelson Road in the northern city on Oct. 17, 2019. Police say she was last seen by her sister, who dropped her off at the Walmart on Mystery Road in Thompson on Oct. 1.

Police said Monday officers have conducted more than 300 interviews, speaking with more than 1,500 people since the killing.

They say investigators now believe Moose likely knew her killer.

“Her sister said that Bobbie was always looking for somebody to love her,” said Corp. Morgan Page of the RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit at a Monday press conference in Winnipeg.

“This trust in others, her ability to make friends quickly, and the need to be loved, may have been seen as an opportunity by her killer.”

Police have previously said the Nisichawayasihk Cree woman was last seen wearing a plain black winter coat over a grey North Face jacket with red trim, black tights, and black boots.

On Monday they said investigators have watched more than 52,000 hours of video surveillance and distributed 1,000 pamphlets in Cree asking for information on her death.

“Don’t worry about me. I’ll be back.” Those are the words Bobbie Lynn Moose’s family remember her always saying before she left the house. But on October 17, 2019, Bobbie didn’t come back. Her body was found near Nelson Road in Thompson. Have info?: https://t.co/ocKzJIb8Pn pic.twitter.com/UdOVAjgabM — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) October 19, 2020

Police continue to follow up leads and investigate evidence, and say information from the public could be crucial to putting the case together.

They’ve previously said Moose was likely staying with friends in Thompson in the three weeks leading up to her death and are asking for anyone with information about Moose’s time in the city to come forward.

“We continue to plead for information as to where Bobbie was, who she was with and what she was doing between the dates of Oct. 1 and Oct. 17, 2019,” Page said.

“I can’t stress enough that we need the public to come forward with whatever information they have.”

Anyone with possible information is being asked to call RCMP at 204-677-6909.

— With files from Marek Tkach

