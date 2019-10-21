Menu

Crime

Thompson homicide victim ID’d as 29-year-old Bobbie-Lynn Moose

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 21, 2019 2:54 pm
Bobbie-Lynn Moose.
Bobbie-Lynn Moose. RCMP Manitoba

Thompson RCMP have identified a woman whose body was found Thursday evening near Nelson Road in the northern Manitoba city.

The death of Bobbie-Lynn Lee Moose, 29, of Nisichawayashik Cree Nation, is being investigated as a homicide.

READ MORE: Woman’s body found in Thompson a homicide, say RCMP

Anyone with information about Moose’s death, or about her activities between Oct. 1-17, is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909.

The investigation continues with the help of the Major Crime Services unit.

Thompson RCMP warn residents about pills laced with Fentanyl
Thompson RCMP warn residents about pills laced with Fentanyl
