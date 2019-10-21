Thompson homicide victim ID’d as 29-year-old Bobbie-Lynn Moose

Send this page to someone via email

Thompson RCMP have identified a woman whose body was found Thursday evening near Nelson Road in the northern Manitoba city.

The death of Bobbie-Lynn Lee Moose, 29, of Nisichawayashik Cree Nation, is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information about Moose’s death, or about her activities between Oct. 1-17, is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909.

The investigation continues with the help of the Major Crime Services unit.

