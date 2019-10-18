Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Woman’s body found in Thompson a homicide, say RCMP

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted October 18, 2019 3:21 pm
The body of a woman found in Thompson Thursday is being investigated as a homicide.
The body of a woman found in Thompson Thursday is being investigated as a homicide. Global News File

Thompson RCMP is investigating the city’s latest homicide.

A woman’s body was found near Nelson Road around 5:10 p.m. Thursday.

READ MORE: ‘Archaeological’ human bones found in northern Manitoba

Local police, along with the RCMP’s Major Crimes Services and Forensic Identification Services, were on the scene Friday.

Investigators said they expect to have the area secured for an extended period of time as part of the ongoing investigation.

Police have not released any further information about the victim and say an autopsy is being scheduled.

Story continues below advertisement
Thompson RCMP warn residents about pills laced with Fentanyl
Thompson RCMP warn residents about pills laced with Fentanyl
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
RCMPHomicideBodyWOMANThompsonFoundThompson RCMPThompson ManitobaNelson Road
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.