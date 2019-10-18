Woman’s body found in Thompson a homicide, say RCMP

Thompson RCMP is investigating the city’s latest homicide.
A woman’s body was found near Nelson Road around 5:10 p.m. Thursday.
Local police, along with the RCMP’s Major Crimes Services and Forensic Identification Services, were on the scene Friday.
Investigators said they expect to have the area secured for an extended period of time as part of the ongoing investigation.
Police have not released any further information about the victim and say an autopsy is being scheduled.
