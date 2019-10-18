Woman’s body found in Thompson a homicide, say RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Thompson RCMP is investigating the city’s latest homicide.

A woman’s body was found near Nelson Road around 5:10 p.m. Thursday.

Local police, along with the RCMP’s Major Crimes Services and Forensic Identification Services, were on the scene Friday.

Investigators said they expect to have the area secured for an extended period of time as part of the ongoing investigation.

Police have not released any further information about the victim and say an autopsy is being scheduled.

Last night at about 5pm, Thompson #rcmpmb were advised that a body was found near Nelson Rd. Upon arrival, officers located a deceased female. The death is being investigated as a homicide. The scene will be secured for an extended period of time for the ongoing investigation. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) October 18, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

0:38 Thompson RCMP warn residents about pills laced with Fentanyl Thompson RCMP warn residents about pills laced with Fentanyl