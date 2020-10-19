Menu

Crime

3 charged with impaired driving over weekend in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 19, 2020 9:19 am
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP arrested three men for impaired driving over the weekend.
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP arrested three men for impaired driving over the weekend. Don Mitchell / Global News

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP arrested three people for impaired driving in separate incidents on the weekend.

On Saturday, OPP received “multiple” reports of a suspected impaired driver in the Fenelon Falls area who allegedly had been involved in a collision and nearly struck a pedestrian.

Officers determined the driver had struck three vehicles (two parked and unoccupied) on Francis Street in the village. The suspect vehicle and driver were located.

Read more: OPP RIDE check leads to impaired driving charge for Omemee man

Giampiero Baldini, 75, of Fenelon Falls, was charged with operation while impaired — alcohol and drugs; operation while impaired — blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus); and failure to remain at the scene of an accident.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Dec. 3.

RIDE CHECK

Also on Saturday during a RIDE checkpoint on Kawartha Lakes Road 121 near Kinmount, officers stopped a vehicle and determined the driver had been consuming alcohol.

The driver — J. Eric Cosman, 68, of Minden Hills Township — was arrested and charged with operation while impaired — blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus). The vehicle was towed from the scene.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Dec. 10.

SUNDAY

On Sunday, OPP say officers responded to a suspected suspended driver in the area. An officer located the suspect vehicle at the junction of Highways 35 and 7.

The officer determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Evan Ellicock, 42, of Lindsay, was charged with operation while impaired — blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus); operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited; and driving a motor vehicle with an open container of liquor.

He was released and will make a court appearance in Lindsay on Dec. 10.

