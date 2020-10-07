Menu

Crime

OPP RIDE check leads to impaired driving charge for Omemee man

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 7, 2020 10:54 am
An Omemee man faces an impaired driving charge.
An Omemee, Ont., man faces an impaired driving charge following a stop at an OPP RIDE check on Tuesday.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, officers had a RIDE (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) check setup on Ski Hill Road. At around 4 p.m., an officer approached a vehicle that had entered the checkpoint.

Read more: Grafton, Ont., woman charged with impaired driving, drug possession in Cobourg: police

The officer determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol and arrested him, police said.

Paul Heydon, 44, of Omemee was charged with operation while impaired — blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus).

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Dec. 10, OPP stated Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Click to play video 'Edmonton lawyer pleads guilty to impaired driving causing the death of 16-year-old' Edmonton lawyer pleads guilty to impaired driving causing the death of 16-year-old
Edmonton lawyer pleads guilty to impaired driving causing the death of 16-year-old
