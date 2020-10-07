OPP RIDE check leads to impaired driving charge for Omemee man

An Omemee, Ont., man faces an impaired driving charge following a stop at an OPP RIDE check on Tuesday.
According to the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, officers had a RIDE (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) check setup on Ski Hill Road. At around 4 p.m., an officer approached a vehicle that had entered the checkpoint.
The officer determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol and arrested him, police said.
Trending Stories
Paul Heydon, 44, of Omemee was charged with operation while impaired — blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus).
He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Dec. 10, OPP stated Wednesday.
Edmonton lawyer pleads guilty to impaired driving causing the death of 16-year-old
Comments