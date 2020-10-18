‘Something went wrong’: Vancouver man missing in Manning Park since Oct. 10

Send this page to someone via email

Crews continue to scour British Columbia’s Manning Provincial Park for a hiker last seen more than a week ago.

Jordan Naterer’s father, Greg, flew to B.C. from St. John’s this week to aid in the hunt for his son.

“He was hiking on a trail, it was the Frosty Mountain trail. Something went wrong on Sunday, we don’t know where he is,” he told Global News.

Jordan was last seen leaving his apartment in downtown Vancouver on Saturday, Oct. 10. He failed to turn up at a Thanksgiving dinner on Monday, prompting the search.

His black Honda Civic was later located at the Frosty Mountain trailhead in Manning Park, near the Lightning Lake day-use area.

“The parking lot was full, it was a Thanksgiving weekend, there were several people on the trail that day,” said Greg, who appealed for anyone with information to contact police.

Search manager Jim Macell with Coquitlam Search and Rescue said crews have been searching visually, with infrared and a tracking tag technology with helicopters.

They’ve also been scouring the trails on foot and with dogs.

Macell said it’s believed Jordan had packed for a two-night hike.

“As far as we know, there has been no visual sighting of him since the day he left on the 10th,” he said.

“It sounded like he was adequately equipped for the trip that he had planned.”

Search-and-rescue teams from around the region, including Princeton, Kamloops, Pemberton and the North Shore, along with the RCMP remain engaged in the search.

Jordan is believed to be wearing an orange Arc’teryx jacket and brown pants and carrying a green backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP.

