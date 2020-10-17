Nova Scotia reports 2 new coronavirus cases on Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported two new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, saying there are now five active cases in the province.

The province says the new cases are in the Central Zone and are both related to travel outside Atlantic Canada.

The two individuals have been self-isolating, according to public health officials.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia reports 1 new travel-related case of COVID-19, state of emergency renewed

As of Friday, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 1,039 tests, said the province.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

To date, Nova Scotia has 104,392 negative test results, 1,095 positive cases and 65 COVID-19-related deaths.

According to the province, no one is currently in hospital, and as of Saturday, 1,025 cases are now considered resolved.

Story continues below advertisement

6:06 Airports in Atlantic Canada “Decimated” by Airline Cuts Airports in Atlantic Canada “Decimated” by Airline Cuts

The province announced Friday it is renewing the state of emergency “to protect the health and safety of Nova Scotians and ensure safety measures and other important actions can continue.”

According to the government, the order will take effect at noon Sunday, Oct. 18 and extend to noon Sunday, Nov. 1, unless the government terminates or extends it.