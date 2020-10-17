Menu

Comments

Health

Nova Scotia reports 2 new coronavirus cases on Saturday

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted October 17, 2020 12:57 pm
Nova Scotia reported two new cases of COVID-19  Saturday, saying there are now five active cases in the province.

The province says the new cases are in the Central Zone and are both related to travel outside Atlantic Canada.

The two individuals have been self-isolating, according to public health officials.

As of Friday, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 1,039 tests, said the province.

To date, Nova Scotia has 104,392 negative test results, 1,095 positive cases and 65 COVID-19-related deaths.

According to the province, no one is currently in hospital, and as of Saturday, 1,025 cases are now considered resolved.

The province announced Friday it is renewing the state of emergency “to protect the health and safety of Nova Scotians and ensure safety measures and other important actions can continue.”

According to the government, the order will take effect at noon Sunday, Oct. 18 and extend to noon Sunday, Nov. 1, unless the government terminates or extends it.

