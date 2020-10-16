Nova Scotia reports 1 new travel-related case of COVID-19, state of emergency renewed

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported one new case of COVID-19 on Friday.

The province said the new case, which was identified Thursday, is in the Central Zone and is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada.

The individual has been self-isolating, according to health officials.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: U Sports cancels remaining national championships in 2021 because of pandemic

Nova Scotia currently has four active cases in the province.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

According to health officials, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 879 Nova Scotia tests on Oct. 15.

To date, Nova Scotia has 103,590 negative test results, 1,093 positive COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths.

No one is currently in hospital, public health says.

Story continues below advertisement

1:38 National COVID-19 app launched in Nova Scotia National COVID-19 app launched in Nova Scotia

As of Friday, 1,024 cases are considered to be resolved.

The province announced it is also renewing the state of emergency “to protect the health and safety of Nova Scotians and ensure safety measures and other important actions can continue.”

According to the government, the order will take effect at noon Sunday, Oct. 18 and extend to noon Sunday, Nov. 1, unless the government terminates or extends it.