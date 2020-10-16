Menu

Health

Nova Scotia reports 1 new travel-related case of COVID-19, state of emergency renewed

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted October 16, 2020 12:20 pm
A man dispenses hand sanitizer in a shopping mall in the Montreal borough of Pointe-Claire, Saturday, March 14, 2020, as COVID-19 cases rise in Canada and around the world.
A man dispenses hand sanitizer in a shopping mall in the Montreal borough of Pointe-Claire, Saturday, March 14, 2020, as COVID-19 cases rise in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Nova Scotia reported one new case of COVID-19 on Friday.

The province said the new case, which was identified Thursday, is in the Central Zone and is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada.

The individual has been self-isolating, according to health officials.

Nova Scotia currently has four active cases in the province.

According to health officials, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 879 Nova Scotia tests on Oct. 15.

To date, Nova Scotia has 103,590 negative test results, 1,093 positive COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths.

No one is currently in hospital, public health says.

As of Friday, 1,024 cases are considered to be resolved.

The province announced it is also renewing the state of emergency “to protect the health and safety of Nova Scotians and ensure safety measures and other important actions can continue.”

According to the government, the order will take effect at noon Sunday, Oct. 18 and extend to noon Sunday, Nov. 1, unless the government terminates or extends it.

