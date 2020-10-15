Teen assaulted, robbed in Kanata after offering help to suspect: police

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa police are seeking a suspect in a robbery reported last month in Kanata.

Police say the incident took place around 8 p.m. in the area of Teron and Beaverbrook roads on Sept. 20.

A 14-year-old male approached another man to offer assistance after the teenager saw him fall from his bike, police say.

The two began walking together when the man who had originally fallen pushed the victim down an embankment, assaulted him and demanded his phone, according to a police account. Police say the victim did not require medical assistance at the time.

The Ottawa police are now asking for the public’s assistance to identify the suspect.

The man, estimated to be in his late teens with dark hair and glasses, was wearing a blue baseball hat, a blue and white jacket and tan pants at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 613-236-1222 ext. 5116. Anonymous tips can be submitted via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Update: This story was changed to reflect the victim’s age following an update from police.

