Ottawa police investigate 2 ‘hateful’ incidents targeting Asian people

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted October 13, 2020 1:13 pm
Ottawa police are asking witnesses to two hate-motivated incidents targetting Asian people in the city to come forward.
Ottawa police are asking witnesses to two hate-motivated incidents targetting Asian people in the city to come forward. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Ottawa police are investigating two “hate-motivated incidents” involving people of Asian descent that took place in the city last week.

According to police, the first incident took place Oct. 8, on the 3400 block of Strandherd Drive.

Read more: Canadians of Chinese ethnicity report widespread racism over coronavirus: survey

Police say a man was eating at a restaurant when he saw a white Chevrolet Equinox pull up next to his vehicle, which was parked outside.

The driver, whom police described as a White man between the ages of 45 and 60, started spitting all over the man’s vehicle. Police say he drove off when confronted.

The second incident occurred Monday, around 2:45 p.m., on the 1-100 block of Rideau Street.

Police say a man entered a store when another man said to him:

“Being forced to wear a mask makes me want to kill Asians.”

Police say the suspect is a Caucasian man in his 40s, around five feet eight inches tall. He has a thin build and brown hair.

Ottawa Police say they are aware of similar incidents in other jurisdictions as well.

Read more: Asian communities across Canada report rising racist behaviour during COVID-19 crisis

Police are looking for witnesses to the two ‘hateful’ incidents that took place over the last week.

Anyone with information can call the Det. Ali Toghrol of the Ottawa Police Service Hate Crime Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5015.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.

