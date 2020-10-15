Menu

Comments

Politics

Manitoba bill would make it easier to fire striking workers, decertify a union

By The Staff The Canadian Press
The Pallister Government is introducing a bill that would make it easier to fire striking workers.
The Pallister Government is introducing a bill that would make it easier to fire striking workers. Shane Gibson/Global News

The Manitoba government is planning changes to a labour law that would make it easier for employers to fire striking workers for misbehaviour.

The Labour Relations Act currently says employers can refuse to reinstate workers due to strike-related misconduct if the action constitutes just cause for termination and resulted in a criminal conviction.

A bill now before the legislature would remove the requirement for a criminal conviction.

Read more: Manitoba Government and General Employees’ Union says deal reached with province to avoid layoffs

The bill would also lower the threshold that triggers a vote on whether to decertify a union in a workplace.

It would also do away with binding arbitration for contract disputes other than for an initial collective agreement.

The bill would also require public-sector unions to disclose audited financial statements and salaries of any staff who make more than $75,000 a year.

Manitoba has too many bargaining units; Premier pushing public sector unions for more changes
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Brian PallisterManitoba GovernmentunionsManitoba PCLegislation Manitoba
