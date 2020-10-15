Manitoba bill would make it easier to fire striking workers, decertify a union

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government is planning changes to a labour law that would make it easier for employers to fire striking workers for misbehaviour.

The Labour Relations Act currently says employers can refuse to reinstate workers due to strike-related misconduct if the action constitutes just cause for termination and resulted in a criminal conviction.

A bill now before the legislature would remove the requirement for a criminal conviction.

The bill would also lower the threshold that triggers a vote on whether to decertify a union in a workplace.

It would also do away with binding arbitration for contract disputes other than for an initial collective agreement.

The bill would also require public-sector unions to disclose audited financial statements and salaries of any staff who make more than $75,000 a year.

1:27 Manitoba has too many bargaining units; Premier pushing public sector unions for more changes Manitoba has too many bargaining units; Premier pushing public sector unions for more changes