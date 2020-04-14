Premier Brian Pallister to update Manitoba on latest novel coronavirus measures

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister will announce the latest COVID-19 measures at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

There were four new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba as of Monday. A probable case was determined to be a false positive, so the case count stands at 246.

Eight people are hospitalized, four in an intensive care unit. Four people have died and 99 have recovered.

On Monday, Pallister announced a $4-million bureaucratic measure to help small businesses access federal funding.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

