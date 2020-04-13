Non-critical businesses to remain closed until April 28, 4 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba has seen only four new cases of COVID-19, following a day when there were none.

99 people are recovered with 143 active cases right now. #glbwpg — Diana Foxall (@CJOBdiana) April 13, 2020

There were no new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba as of Easter Sunday. A probable case was determined to be a false positive, so the case count stands at 246.

Eight people are hospitalized, four in ICU. Four people have died and 99 have recovered.

Cadham Provincial Laboratory performed 32 tests Sunday. A total of 17,245 tests have been performed since early February.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the province’s top doc, says non-essential businesses are ordered to stay closed until April 28 under the Public Health Act.

"Extending these measures will help us continue to flatten the curve and decrease the impact of this virus on Manitobans," Dr. Roussin says. #glbwpg — Diana Foxall (@CJOBdiana) April 13, 2020

Roussin reminded Manitobans that the closure order does not prevent businesses from operating on a remote basis.

A business can accept orders online, on the phone for delivery or pickup, so long as employees are not working out of the storefront, he added.

BUT — a piece of hopeful news from Roussin — "certainly the degree of social distancing that we have right now I don’t expect to keep that in place until the summer, we are going to have to have some restrictions on group sizes and how we live day to day' — Brittany Greenslade (@BrittAtGlobal) April 13, 2020

The closure orders were set to expire Tuesday.

Dr. Roussin says he's looking at certain options to enhance the public health order — "if we can double our efforts, we may be weeks away from being able to scale back some of these restrictions." #glbwpg — Diana Foxall (@CJOBdiana) April 13, 2020

Dr. Roussin said the low numbers of new cases should not be taken as an indication that it’s safe to no longer practise social distancing.

It’s important to keep flattening the curve, said Roussin.

“If we lift now, we could see these measures reverse and increasing numbers again,” he said.

“If we double our efforts now, we could in the future relax some of these measures.” Tweet This

While testing won’t open up to everyone with respiratory symptoms immediately, it is being considered, said Dr. Roussin.

Winnipeg had community ambassadors out talking to people about social distancing over the weekend, said Roussin, but added he was unaware of any fines handed out.

Siragusa says 2,500 healthcare workers have been tested for COVID-19 so far. None who were tested over the weekend were positive. #glbwpg — Diana Foxall (@CJOBdiana) April 13, 2020

The community testing site in Brandon is moving to a new drive-thru location. Starting Tuesday afternoon, the site will be located at the Brandon Town Centre.

Regular hours for the relocated Brandon site will resume Wednesday, operating daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

