Crime

RCMP seek suspects in cattle killings west of Edmonton

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted October 14, 2020 5:41 pm
Parkland RCMP are asking for tips from the public as they try to locate the suspect(s) responsible for killing cattle west of Edmonton recently.
Parkland RCMP are asking for tips from the public as they try to locate the suspect(s) responsible for killing cattle west of Edmonton recently. Supplied by Parkland RCMP

Parkland RCMP are asking for tips from the public as they try to locate the suspect(s) responsible for killing cattle west of Edmonton recently.

“Police do not believe these incidents were accidental and believe the cattle were targeted,” the RCMP said in a news release issued Thursday. “These animals are worth over $10,000.

“Two animals were killed and a third animal suffered serious injury.”

READ MORE: New Mexico cow shootings prompt fears of serial cattle killer 

Police said three violent incidents have been reported to them between Sept. 4 and Oct. 11, all involving cattle belonging to a beef producer in Lac Ste. Anne County.

Anyone with information about any of the incidents is asked to call the Parkland RCMP detachment or their local police department. Tips can also be anonymously submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by contacting them online.

