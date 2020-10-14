RCMP seek suspects in cattle killings west of Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Parkland RCMP are asking for tips from the public as they try to locate the suspect(s) responsible for killing cattle west of Edmonton recently.

“Police do not believe these incidents were accidental and believe the cattle were targeted,” the RCMP said in a news release issued Thursday. “These animals are worth over $10,000.

“Two animals were killed and a third animal suffered serious injury.”

Police said three violent incidents have been reported to them between Sept. 4 and Oct. 11, all involving cattle belonging to a beef producer in Lac Ste. Anne County.

Anyone with information about any of the incidents is asked to call the Parkland RCMP detachment or their local police department. Tips can also be anonymously submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by contacting them online.

