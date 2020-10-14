Barron Trump also tested positive for coronavirus, Melania Trump reveals

Send this page to someone via email

U.S. President Donald Trump‘s youngest son, Barron Trump, tested positive for the novel coronavirus after both of his parents announced they had contracted the virus.

First Lady Melania Trump revealed the 14-year-old tested positive for COVID-19 in a statement released Wednesday afternoon.

On Oct. 2 the president’s youngest son was reported to have tested negative; however in the following days the teen tested positive, Melania said.

According to Melania, her son is “a strong teenager” and “exhibited no symptoms.”

“In one way I was glad the three of us went through this at the same time so we could take care of one another and spend time together,” the statement reads. “He has since tested negative.”

Melania, who also contracted the virus, said she experienced “mild symptoms.”

“I experienced body aches, a cough and headaches, and felt extremely tired most of the time,” she said in the statement.

“I chose to go a more natural route in terms of medicine, opting more for vitamins and healthy food.”

The president, who also tested positive for the virus, spent three days at Walter Reed Military Medical Center in Maryland earlier this month to seek treatment for COVID-19.

However, he has since been released, and has resumed campaigning for his re-election.

In the statement, Melania said she has now tested negative for the virus, and hopes “to resume my duties as soon as I can.”

The first lady encouraged the public to “continue to live the healthiest life they can.”

“A balanced diet, fresh air, and vitamins really are vital to keep our bodies healthy,” she said. “For your complete well-being, compassion and humility are just as important in keeping our minds strong.”

Melania made no mention of public health measures to stem the spread of the virus including wearing a mask, or physical distancing.

