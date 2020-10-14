Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Police release photo of suspect in hate-motivated incident in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 14, 2020 2:17 pm
Waterloo Regional Police say they are looking to speak with the man in this photo.
Waterloo Regional Police say they are looking to speak with the man in this photo. Waterloo Regional Police

Waterloo Regional Police have released a photo of a man they are looking to speak with in connection to a recent hate-motivated incident in Kitchener.

Police say that on Monday morning at around 7 a.m., a man made xenophobic remarks while riding a mountain bike past a couple walking on Spur Line Trail near Weber and Wilhelm streets.

Read more: Xenophobic remarks made, knife shown on Kitchener trail: police

According to police, the man then stopped on his bike, pulled a knife and confronted the couple. However, no one was injured.

Trending Stories

Police describe the suspect as white, approximately 50-60 years old, five-foot-nine, with a thin build and short grey hair. He was wearing a brown plaid jacket, tan pants, dark boots, and had a blue and grey plaid backpack.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Cambridge man killed in go-cart crash: police

In a tweet, police chief Bryan Larkin said, “Hate has no place in society & we must continue our collective work to address systemic as we build a @RegionWaterloo where everyone thrives.”

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 6343 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional PoliceKitchener CrimeKitchener newsWaterloo newsXenophobiaWaterloo hate crimeKitchener hate incidentKitchener xenophobiaSpur Line Trail
Flyers
More weekly flyers