Police release photo of suspect in hate-motivated incident in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police have released a photo of a man they are looking to speak with in connection to a recent hate-motivated incident in Kitchener.

Police say that on Monday morning at around 7 a.m., a man made xenophobic remarks while riding a mountain bike past a couple walking on Spur Line Trail near Weber and Wilhelm streets.

According to police, the man then stopped on his bike, pulled a knife and confronted the couple. However, no one was injured.

Police describe the suspect as white, approximately 50-60 years old, five-foot-nine, with a thin build and short grey hair. He was wearing a brown plaid jacket, tan pants, dark boots, and had a blue and grey plaid backpack.

In a tweet, police chief Bryan Larkin said, “Hate has no place in society & we must continue our collective work to address systemic as we build a @RegionWaterloo where everyone thrives.”

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 6343 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.