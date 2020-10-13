Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Xenophobic remarks made, knife shown on Kitchener trail: police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted October 13, 2020 2:19 pm
Waterloo Regional Police Service cruisers behind the Kitchener station.
Waterloo Regional Police Service cruisers behind the Kitchener station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating a report that someone made xenophobic remarks and pulled out a knife on a Kitchener trail.

It happened on the Spur Line Trail near Weber and Wilhelm streets on Monday at around 7 a.m.

Police said a man, who is described as white, made xenophobic remarks towards a couple as he rode by on a mountain bike.

Read more: Abe Erb Brewing shuts down after 6 years

It’s also alleged that the man confronted the couple and pulled out a knife.

There were no injuries.

Chief of Police Bryan Larkin said in a tweet: “Hate has no place in society & we must continue our collective work to address systemic as we build a @RegionWaterloo where everyone thrives.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 ext. 6343 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video 'Pickering high school yearbook recalled in wake of racist comment' Pickering high school yearbook recalled in wake of racist comment
Pickering high school yearbook recalled in wake of racist comment
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RacismWaterloo Regional PoliceHate CrimeKitchener newsWaterloo newsKitchener hate crimeWaterloo hate crimeSpur Line Trailxenophobic
Flyers
More weekly flyers