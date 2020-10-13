Xenophobic remarks made, knife shown on Kitchener trail: police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating a report that someone made xenophobic remarks and pulled out a knife on a Kitchener trail.

It happened on the Spur Line Trail near Weber and Wilhelm streets on Monday at around 7 a.m.

Police said a man, who is described as white, made xenophobic remarks towards a couple as he rode by on a mountain bike.

It’s also alleged that the man confronted the couple and pulled out a knife.

There were no injuries.

Chief of Police Bryan Larkin said in a tweet: “Hate has no place in society & we must continue our collective work to address systemic as we build a @RegionWaterloo where everyone thrives.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 ext. 6343 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Anyone with information, please contact @WaterlooCrime @wrps_inclusion. Hate has no place in society & we must continue our collective work to address systemic change as we build a @RegionWaterloo where everyone thrives. #heartbeatshate https://t.co/ceWVYW6EtQ — Bryan M. Larkin (@Chief_BLarkin) October 13, 2020

