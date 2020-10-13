Xenophobic remarks made, knife shown on Kitchener trail: police

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating a report that someone made xenophobic remarks and pulled out a knife on a Kitchener trail.
It happened on the Spur Line Trail near Weber and Wilhelm streets on Monday at around 7 a.m.
Police said a man, who is described as white, made xenophobic remarks towards a couple as he rode by on a mountain bike.
It’s also alleged that the man confronted the couple and pulled out a knife.
There were no injuries.
Chief of Police Bryan Larkin said in a tweet: “Hate has no place in society & we must continue our collective work to address systemic as we build a @RegionWaterloo where everyone thrives.”
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 ext. 6343 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
