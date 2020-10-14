Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Coronavirus: Peterborough Public Health to enforce new provincial face mask requirement

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 14, 2020 2:06 pm
Peterborough Public Health says it is rescinding its mask directive for the province's new order.
Peterborough Public Health says it is rescinding its mask directive for the province's new order. MikeSaran via Getty Images

Peterborough Public Health is rescinding its own mandatory face mask covering directive after the Ontario government rolled out new provincial regulations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the health unit, the province’s new regulations requiring the use of masks in all public indoor areas went into effect Oct. 3. Medical officer of health Dr. Rosana Salvaterra says the provincial amendments are “equivalent or stronger” than the health unit’s own directive issued on Aug. 1.

“As a result, we have rescinded this directive, and all establishments are advised to comply with the masking requirements that are outlined in the provincial legislation,” Salvaterra said.

The provincial directive applies to all public indoor spaces, as well as any staff, patrons and visitors at that location. It also applies to apartment building common areas, places of worship, transit vehicles and offices.

One “significant” change is that a physical barrier (such as plexiglass) alone is not enough to provide an exemption for wearing a mask. Physical distancing of two metres must be maintained between all persons at all times.

“As a result, many service counter staff will now be required to wear a face covering, regardless of whether a physical barrier is present,” she said. “This will also be the case in retail establishments, food premises and grocery stores.”

Failure to comply with the requirements can result in a fine of $750. Locally, the directives will be enforced by the health unit, Peterborough Police Service and Peterborough County OPP.

Workplaces are also now required to actively screen all employees and essential visitors for COVID-19 symptoms. There is a COVID-19 Screening Tool for Workplaces that provides a minimum set of questions for workplaces to use. When individuals fail the screening, they must not be permitted entry to the workplace. They are encouraged to complete the online self-assessment tool and follow the recommendations.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the health unit reported one active case among the 131 in its jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

