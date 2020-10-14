Menu

Crime

Remains found in Roseau River are those of missing Winnipegger Bud Paul, say Manitoba RCMP

By Sam Thompson Global News
Click to play video 'Remains found in Roseau River identified as missing Winnipegger: RCMP' Remains found in Roseau River identified as missing Winnipegger: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP say the remains found in August in Roseau River are those of a missing Winnipeg man Bud Paul. Manitoba RCMP Superintendent Michael Koppang, Head of Major Crimes Services, made an appeal to the public for more information at a press conference Wednesday morning.

Manitoba RCMP say the remains found in August in Roseau River are those of a missing Winnipeg man Bud Paul.

Paul, 56, went missing on Aug. 7. He was spotted on security footage at a liquor store in Neepawa, along with two other individuals.

His car was found in Winnipeg on Queen Street, deliberately burned.

His remains were found on Aug. 11, RCMP confirmed. They said Paul was killed and hidden in bush around the area.

Read more: Human remains found near Roseau River First Nation, Man.

RCMP say while they’re filling in the gaps, they still don’t know several details and are asking for the public’s help.

The main community at Roseau River is about an hour south of Winnipeg, near Emerson.

Click to play video 'Manitoba hunter describes discovery of human remains' Manitoba hunter describes discovery of human remains
Manitoba hunter describes discovery of human remains

 

RCMPHuman RemainsRCMP Manitobahuman remains foundRCMP Major CrimesRoseau RiverMichael KoppangRoseau River Anishinabe First Nation
