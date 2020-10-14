Remains found in Roseau River are those of missing Winnipegger Bud Paul, say Manitoba RCMP

Manitoba RCMP say the remains found in August in Roseau River are those of a missing Winnipeg man Bud Paul.
Paul, 56, went missing on Aug. 7. He was spotted on security footage at a liquor store in Neepawa, along with two other individuals.
His car was found in Winnipeg on Queen Street, deliberately burned.
His remains were found on Aug. 11, RCMP confirmed. They said Paul was killed and hidden in bush around the area.
RCMP say while they’re filling in the gaps, they still don’t know several details and are asking for the public’s help.
The main community at Roseau River is about an hour south of Winnipeg, near Emerson.
