Remains found in Roseau River are those of missing Winnipegger Bud Paul, say Manitoba RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP say the remains found in August in Roseau River are those of a missing Winnipeg man Bud Paul.

Paul, 56, went missing on Aug. 7. He was spotted on security footage at a liquor store in Neepawa, along with two other individuals.

Human remains found in Roseau River on Aug. 11 identified as missing 56yo Wpg man Bud Paul. Now being investigated as a homicide #rcmpmb still looking to identify woman associated w burned vehicle. Also want info on Bud’s or the vehicle’s whereabouts bet’n Aug 1-10. 431-489-8551 pic.twitter.com/CNndboZh1U — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) October 14, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

His car was found in Winnipeg on Queen Street, deliberately burned.

His remains were found on Aug. 11, RCMP confirmed. They said Paul was killed and hidden in bush around the area.

RCMP say while they’re filling in the gaps, they still don’t know several details and are asking for the public’s help.

The main community at Roseau River is about an hour south of Winnipeg, near Emerson.

1:14 Manitoba hunter describes discovery of human remains Manitoba hunter describes discovery of human remains