News

Human remains found near Roseau River First Nation, Man.

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted August 13, 2020 7:23 pm
The Manitoba RCMP D Division building on Portage Avenue in Winnipeg.
The Manitoba RCMP D Division building on Portage Avenue in Winnipeg. Randall Paull/Global News

Manitoba RCMP have opened an investigation into human remains found near the community of Roseau River First Nation.

Manitoba First Nation Police Service (MFNPS) says its officers were called to a wooded area just outside of the community on Aug. 11 around 12:45 p.m.

The RCMP Major Crime Unit was notified and is assisting MFNPS with the investigation.

Read more: Missing man could be linked to human remains in Little Grand Rapids: RCMP

The following day search and rescue teams conducted a “comprehensive search of the area.”

The main community is located about an hour south of Winnipeg, near Emerson.

The identity of the remains is still unknown.

MFNPS, RCMP Major Crime Services, Forensic Identification Services, and the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office continue to investigate.

