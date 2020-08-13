Human remains found near Roseau River First Nation, Man.

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP have opened an investigation into human remains found near the community of Roseau River First Nation.

Manitoba First Nation Police Service (MFNPS) says its officers were called to a wooded area just outside of the community on Aug. 11 around 12:45 p.m.

The RCMP Major Crime Unit was notified and is assisting MFNPS with the investigation.

The following day search and rescue teams conducted a “comprehensive search of the area.”

The main community is located about an hour south of Winnipeg, near Emerson.

The identity of the remains is still unknown.

MFNPS, RCMP Major Crime Services, Forensic Identification Services, and the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office continue to investigate.

