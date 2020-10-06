Burned Winnipeg vehicle belonged to missing man Bud Paul: RCMP

A vehicle that was found destroyed in August near Polo Park mall in Winnipeg belonged to a missing man, police said.
Manitoba RCMP said Tuesday that a burned vehicle found in the 200 block of Queen Street belonged to Bud Paul, a missing 56-year-old who was last seen Aug. 1 at a Neepawa liquor store.
Police published an image of a woman they hope to speak with, saying they believe she and another man jumped in a taxi after abandoning the vehicle.
Anyone with information about the woman’s identity, or about the vehicle’s whereabouts between Aug. 1 and Aug. 10, when it was found, is asked to call RCMP at 431-489-8551.
RCMP said Sept. 28 that the missing man was spotted in Neepawa and believed to have travelled, with two other people, to Dauphin, where the trail ran cold.
Comments