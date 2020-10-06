Menu

Crime

Burned Winnipeg vehicle belonged to missing man Bud Paul: RCMP

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 6, 2020 5:29 pm
This vehicle, police said, belonged to missing man Bud Paul.
This vehicle, police said, belonged to missing man Bud Paul. RCMP Manitoba

A vehicle that was found destroyed in August near Polo Park mall in Winnipeg belonged to a missing man, police said.

Manitoba RCMP said Tuesday that a burned vehicle found in the 200 block of Queen Street belonged to Bud Paul, a missing 56-year-old who was last seen Aug. 1 at a Neepawa liquor store.

Read more: RCMP looking for missing Winnipeg man last spotted in Neepawa

Manitoba RCMP are looking to identify this woman.
Manitoba RCMP are looking to identify this woman. RCMP Manitoba

Police published an image of a woman they hope to speak with, saying they believe she and another man jumped in a taxi after abandoning the vehicle.

Anyone with information about the woman’s identity, or about the vehicle’s whereabouts between Aug. 1 and Aug. 10, when it was found, is asked to call RCMP at 431-489-8551.

RCMP are looking for Bud Paul, who was last seen Aug. 1.
RCMP are looking for Bud Paul, who was last seen Aug. 1. RCMP Manitoba

RCMP said Sept. 28 that the missing man was spotted in Neepawa and believed to have travelled, with two other people, to Dauphin, where the trail ran cold.

