Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Oct. 14

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Wednesday:

McDonald’s employee in Toronto tests positive for coronavirus, store closed

McDonald’s Canada says on Tuesday, an employee from its 630 Keele Street location in Toronto (near St. Clair Avenue West) reported testing positive for the virus. The fast-food restaurant is now closed.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the decision was made to immediately shut down the restaurant for a thorough cleaning and sanitization by a certified third party,” the fast-food chain said in a statement.

McDonald’s said all staff members who were in close contact with the employee have been asked to self-quarantine.

The employee worked their last shift on Oct. 6 from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Ryerson University student on campus tests positive for virus

Ryerson University said it was informed that a student on its campus tested positive for coronavirus on Oct. 10.

“Based on the university’s assessment of this case, the risk to others is very low,” the university said in a statement.

The university said the student has been self-isolating since Thursday.

Trial for Toronto van attack suspect may be virtual due to COVID-19 pandemic

The trial for a man accused of using a van to kill 10 people on a busy Toronto sidewalk may be held by videoconference due to COVID-19.

Alek Minassian faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder in connection with the April 2018 incident.

Crown attorney Joseph Callaghan says court is discussing holding the trial through Zoom, as well as using a large courtroom to allow the public to watch the proceedings in a physically distant manner.

Ontario reports 721 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday

Ontario is reporting 721 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 61,413.

According to Wednesday’s provincial report, 270 new cases were recorded in Toronto, 170 in Peel Region, 79 in York Region, 41 in Hamilton and 39 in Ottawa. All other public health units in Ontario reported under 25 new cases.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said more than 32,200 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. However, there is currently a backlog of 26,558 tests that need results.

The death toll in the province remained at 3,017 as no new deaths were reported.

Resolved cases increased by 783 from the previous day.

Ontario child care centres and schools

Meanwhile, government figures show there have been a total of 1,040 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario — 580 among students and 168 among staff (292 individuals were not identified). This is an increase of 96 more cases from the previous day.

In the last 14 days, the province indicates there are 376 cases reported among students and 95 cases among staff (174 individuals were not identified) — totaling 645 cases.

The COVID-19 cases are currently from 421 out of 4,828 schools in the province. Five schools in Ontario are currently closed as a result of positive cases, the government indicated.

There have been a total of 261 confirmed cases within child care centres and homes — an increase of 15 since the previous day (nine new child cases and six new staff cases).

Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,896 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario. Eight health-care workers and staff in long-term care homes have died.

There are 65 current outbreaks in homes, a decrease of one.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 142 active cases among long-term care residents and 189 active cases among staff — down by 12 and six cases respectively in the last day.

—With files from The Canadian Press

