Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

No more outings for long-term care residents in Toronto, Peel region, Ottawa

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 14, 2020 6:09 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ontario Premier Ford says COVID-19 testing in pharmacies expanding to more cities' Coronavirus: Ontario Premier Ford says COVID-19 testing in pharmacies expanding to more cities
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario Premier Doug Ford on Wednesday announced that 50 more pharmacies in places like Barrie, Hamilton and Windsor will have COVID-19 testing available as the province expands its plan to make testing more available.

Residents of long-term care homes in three Ontario regions where COVID-19 cases are surging won’t be allowed to go out for social or personal reasons as of Friday.

The provincial government says short-term and temporary absences for medical or compassionate reasons, however, will still be allowed.

The new restrictions will apply to long-term care homes in Toronto, Peel Region and Ottawa, and will remain in place until further notice.

Read more: Ontario reports 721 new coronavirus cases as more than 32K tests processed

Minister of Long-Term Care Merrilee Fullerton says the changes may be difficult for residents and families affected, but its priority has to be keeping everyone in the homes safe.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Those wanting to visit loved ones in a home are urged to call ahead to make sure the facility is free of outbreaks and confirm visiting policies and restrictions.

Story continues below advertisement

The province says measures regarding long-term care will be updated as the COVID-19 pandemic evolves.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ontario health minister says there are ‘no shortages’ of flu shots' Coronavirus: Ontario health minister says there are ‘no shortages’ of flu shots
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaTorontoOttawaOntario COVID-19Long-term CareToronto CoronavirusOttawa CoronavirusOntario Long-Term CareOntairo Coronavirus
Flyers
More weekly flyers