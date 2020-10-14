Menu

Crime

Trial for Toronto van attack suspect may be virtual due to COVID-19 pandemic

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video 'Alek Minassian admits to planning, carrying out van attack' Alek Minassian admits to planning, carrying out van attack
WATCH ABOVE (March 2020): The man who killed 10 people when he drove a van down Yonge street admits to planning and carrying the attack. Caryn Lieberman reports.

TORONTO — The trial for a man accused of using a van to kill 10 people on a busy Toronto sidewalk may be held by videoconference due to COVID-19.

Alek Minassian faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder in connection with the April 2018 incident.

Read more: Alek Minassian admits to planning, carrying out Toronto van attack

The judge, prosecution and defence are discussing different options for the judge-alone trial that’s set to begin on Nov. 9.

Crown attorney Joseph Callaghan says court is discussing holding the trial through Zoom, as well as using a large courtroom to allow the public to watch the proceedings in a physically distant manner.

Read more: Splashed drink led to end of deadly Toronto van attack, accused told police

Minassian’s trial was set to begin on April 6, but was postponed due to the pandemic.

Court is set to reconvene next week to further discuss the matter.

Click to play video 'What insight do we get from Alek Minassian’s police interrogation?' What insight do we get from Alek Minassian’s police interrogation?
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newsToronto Van AttackAlek MinassianYonge Street Van AttackAlek Minassian TrialAlek Minassian Virtual Trial
