Teen cyclist dead after crash in Cap-Pelé, N.B.

A 13-year-old boy has died after a crash in Cap-Pelé, N.B., on Monday.
New Brunswick RCMP say at approximately 7:40 p.m., officers responded to reports of a crash between a vehicle and a cyclist on Chemin Trois Ruisseaux.
The 13-year-old cyclist sustained serious injuries and was transported to hospital in Moncton.
Police say the driver and a passenger in the vehicle were not injured.
The teen died as a result of his injuries on Oct. 13.
RCMP say the investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.
