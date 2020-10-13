Teen cyclist dead after crash in Cap-Pelé, N.B.

Send this page to someone via email

A 13-year-old boy has died after a crash in Cap-Pelé, N.B., on Monday.

New Brunswick RCMP say at approximately 7:40 p.m., officers responded to reports of a crash between a vehicle and a cyclist on Chemin Trois Ruisseaux.

The 13-year-old cyclist sustained serious injuries and was transported to hospital in Moncton.

Police say the driver and a passenger in the vehicle were not injured.

The teen died as a result of his injuries on Oct. 13.

RCMP say the investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.