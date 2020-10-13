ATV rider dead after encountering a bear in Napan, N.B.

A 51-year-old man has died after an encounter with a bear in Napan, N.B.
New Brunswick RCMP say that around 8 p.m. on Oct. 10, a man driving an all-terrain vehicle “collided” with a bear on Weldfield Collette Road.
A news release says he was taken to the hospital, where he later died as a result of his injuries.
Trending Stories
Police say he was the only occupant of the ATV and that the investigation is ongoing.
Small dog chases black bear out of Port Coquitlam backyard
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments