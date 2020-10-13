ATV rider dead after encountering a bear in Napan, N.B.

Send this page to someone via email

A 51-year-old man has died after an encounter with a bear in Napan, N.B.

New Brunswick RCMP say that around 8 p.m. on Oct. 10, a man driving an all-terrain vehicle “collided” with a bear on Weldfield Collette Road.

A news release says he was taken to the hospital, where he later died as a result of his injuries.

Police say he was the only occupant of the ATV and that the investigation is ongoing.

