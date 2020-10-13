Menu

ATV rider dead after encountering a bear in Napan, N.B.

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted October 13, 2020 3:37 pm
Click to play video 'N.B. sees increase in ATV and motocross bike sales' N.B. sees increase in ATV and motocross bike sales
The sale of ATVs and motocross bikes has taken a big jump in New Brunswick, and newcomers are taking to the track like never before.

A 51-year-old man has died after an encounter with a bear in Napan, N.B.

New Brunswick RCMP say that around 8 p.m. on Oct. 10, a man driving an all-terrain vehicle “collided” with a bear on Weldfield Collette Road.

Read more: New Brunswick woman found after missing in forest for almost two weeks

A news release says he was taken to the hospital, where he later died as a result of his injuries.

Police say he was the only occupant of the ATV and that the investigation is ongoing.

Click to play video 'Small dog chases black bear out of Port Coquitlam backyard' Small dog chases black bear out of Port Coquitlam backyard
Small dog chases black bear out of Port Coquitlam backyard
