Canada

New Brunswick teen dead after farming accident: RCMP

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted October 11, 2020 9:54 am
RCMP badge.
RCMP badge. Global News

A 16-year-old boy is dead after a farming accident in New Brunswick on Friday.

RCMP say officers were called to a farm on Route 725 in Little Ridge, N.B., at approximately 6:45 p.m.

Read more: RCMP arrest 4 after seizing drugs and firearms in Prince William, N.B.

It’s believed the incident occurred when the driver of a farming tractor lost control of his vehicle, causing it to flip over.

The 16-year-old from Oak Haven, N.B., was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

He died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

RCMP say their investigation is ongoing.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fatal CrashFarmingFarming AccidentNew Brunswick FarmingFarming CrashLittle RidgeOak Haven
