New Brunswick teen dead after farming accident: RCMP

A 16-year-old boy is dead after a farming accident in New Brunswick on Friday.
RCMP say officers were called to a farm on Route 725 in Little Ridge, N.B., at approximately 6:45 p.m.
It’s believed the incident occurred when the driver of a farming tractor lost control of his vehicle, causing it to flip over.
The 16-year-old from Oak Haven, N.B., was the sole occupant of the vehicle.
He died at the scene as a result of his injuries.
RCMP say their investigation is ongoing.
