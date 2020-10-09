Menu

Crime

RCMP arrest 4 after seizing drugs and firearms in Prince William, N.B.

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted October 9, 2020 5:14 pm
RCMP arrested four people following the seizure of firearms and drugs from a property in Prince William, N.B.
RCMP arrested four people following the seizure of firearms and drugs from a property in Prince William, N.B. New Brunswick RCMP

New Brunswick RCMP say four adults from Prince William, N.B., have been arrested after police seized firearms and drugs from a property.

Police say that around 5 a.m. on Friday morning, officers execeuted a search warrant on Pokiok Settlement Road.

According to a news release, police found what they believe is cocaine, crystal methamphetamine and cannabis on the property. In addition, police say they seized several unsecured firearms and illegal firearms, ammunition and drug paraphernalia.

Two 37-year-old men, a 37-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man were arrested on scene.

Police say the search warrant was part of an investigation focused on “disrupting and dismantling the trafficking of illegal drugs in our province.”

One 37-year-old man was kept in custody on outstanding warrants while the others have been released, police say.

The three other people are scheduled to appear in court Jan. 11, 2021.

