RCMP search for missing 39-year-old from Riverview, N.B.

New Brunswick RCMP are seeking help from the public in finding a 39-year-old man after he was reported missing earlier this week.

Police say Christopher John Levison was last seen Sept. 29 at an apartment building on Pine Glen Road in Riverview, N.B.

Levison was reported missing to police on Friday, Oct. 2.

He is described as five-foot-ten, weighing around 200 pounds. Police say he has green eyes, short dark brown hair and a scruffy beard. He also has sleeve tattoos on both arms.

Christopher John Levison from Riverview, N.B., was reported missing to police on Friday. New Brunswick RCMP

Police say they have followed up on several leads to locate him but were unsuccessful.

Police say anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to contact Codiac RCMP.