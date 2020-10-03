Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

RCMP search for missing 39-year-old from Riverview, N.B.

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted October 3, 2020 12:18 pm
Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press

New Brunswick RCMP are seeking help from the public in finding a 39-year-old man after he was reported missing earlier this week.

Police say Christopher John Levison was last seen Sept. 29 at an apartment building on Pine Glen Road in Riverview, N.B.

Levison was reported missing to police on Friday, Oct. 2.

He is described as five-foot-ten, weighing around 200 pounds. Police say he has green eyes, short dark brown hair and a scruffy beard. He also has sleeve tattoos on both arms.

Trending Stories
Christopher John Levison from Riverview, N.B., was reported missing to police on Friday.
Christopher John Levison from Riverview, N.B., was reported missing to police on Friday. New Brunswick RCMP

Police say they have followed up on several leads to locate him but were unsuccessful.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Body recovered from Little River Reservoir in Saint John

Police say anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to contact Codiac RCMP.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPNew Brunswickmissing personMissing ManNB RCMPRiverviewChristopher John Levison
Flyers
More weekly flyers