Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Body recovered from Little River Reservoir in Saint John

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted October 2, 2020 10:08 am
Police say no injuries were reported.
Police say no injuries were reported. Stelsone via Getty Images

Saint John Police Force recovered a body from the Little River Reservoir in Saint John on Friday.

The search for the body began Wednesday evening.

READ MORE: RCMP recover man’s body in Saint John River near Mactaquac Dam

“Out of respect for the family, no name is being released,” police said.

Trending Stories

The Saint John Police Force said they don’t believe any criminal activity is related to the recovery of the body.

Click to play video 'Bodies of elderly man and woman found in Rothesay home' Bodies of elderly man and woman found in Rothesay home
Bodies of elderly man and woman found in Rothesay home
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
New BrunswickSaint Johnsaint john police forcebody reoveredLittle River Reservoir
Flyers
More weekly flyers