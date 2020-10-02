Body recovered from Little River Reservoir in Saint John

Saint John Police Force recovered a body from the Little River Reservoir in Saint John on Friday.
The search for the body began Wednesday evening.
READ MORE: RCMP recover man’s body in Saint John River near Mactaquac Dam
“Out of respect for the family, no name is being released,” police said.
The Saint John Police Force said they don’t believe any criminal activity is related to the recovery of the body.
