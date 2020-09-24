RCMP recover man’s body in Saint John River near Mactaquac Dam

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick RCMP recovered a man’s body from the Saint John River on Thursday.

Police say they received a report of a man missing in the Saint John River near the Mactaquac Dam shortly after 4:10 p.m. on Wednesday.

RCMP told Global News that they believe the man was cliff jumping into the river but appeared to be struggling after surfacing.

A nearby witness tried to assist the man but was unable to help him to shore.

The man eventually went under the water and did not resurface, police said.

Both the Keswick and Upper Kingsclear Fire Departments searched the area using boats but did not find the man.

On Thursday the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team continued the search.

The man’s body was recovered by divers shortly before noon.

RCMP said they are working to confirm the identity of the man and notify next of kin.