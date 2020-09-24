RCMP investigate suspected arson in Lower Sackville

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax RCMP are investigating a suspected arson in Lower Sackville.

Police say they were called to a structure fire on Metropolitan Avenue in Lower Sackville, N.S., at approximately 9:50 p.m. on Tuesday.

When officers arrived at the scene, Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency was already there and the structure was fully engulfed.

No one was injured but investigators have determined the fire is suspicious.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the blaze is asked to call police at 902-490-5020 or to contact Crime Stoppers.