Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Oct. 13

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Tuesday:

Toronto’s Porter Airlines extends flight suspension to Dec. 15

Toronto’s Porter Airlines says it is once again extending its flight suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic to Dec. 15.

The airline previously had a target resuming date of Nov. 12.

“We want to see our planes in the sky as soon as possible and are actively working to prepare for our resumption of service. However, the ongoing uncertainty presented by government travel restrictions, including border closures, is impacting our ability to operate flights,” a statement from the airline read.

The airline has suspended service since March 21.

Ontario reports 807 new coronavirus cases Thanksgiving Monday, 746 Tuesday

Ontario is reporting 807 new cases of coronavirus for Thanksgiving Monday and 746 cases on Tuesday — totaling 1,553 cases in 48 hours. The total cumulative number of cases now stands at 60,692.

The provincial government did not release numbers on Monday due to the holiday and instead released two sets of data on Tuesday.

According to Monday’s provincial report, 303 new cases were recorded in Toronto, 159 in Peel Region, 119 in Ottawa, 56 in York Region, 34 in Hamilton and 29 in Middlesex-London. All other public health units in Ontario reported under 25 new cases.

According to Tuesday’s provincial report, 311 new cases were recorded in Toronto, 135 in Peel Region, 116 in Ottawa, 42 in York Region and 29 in Halton Region. All other public health units in Ontario reported under 25 new cases.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said — combining both days — more than 67,700 tests were processed in the last 48 hours.

The death toll in the province has risen to 3,017 as 12 more deaths were reported, three on Monday and nine on Tuesday. Resolved cases increased by 1,292 in two days — 668 on Monday, 624 on Tuesday.

Ontario child care centres and schools

Meanwhile, government figures show there have been a total of 948 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario — 531 among students and 157 among staff (260 individuals were not identified). This is an increase of 72 more cases from the previous day.

In the last 14 days, the province indicates there are 390 cases reported among students and 100 cases among staff (171 individuals were not identified) — totaling 661 cases.

The COVID-19 cases are currently from 436 out of 4,828 schools in the province. Three schools in Ontario are currently closed as a result of positive cases, the government indicated.

There have been a total of 246 confirmed cases within child care centres and homes — an increase of 10 since the previous day (five new child cases and five new staff cases).

Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,891 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is remains unchanged in the last 48 hours. Eight health-care workers and staff in long-term care homes have died.

There are 66 current outbreaks in homes, a decrease of three.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 157 active cases among long-term care residents and 210 active cases among staff — up by two and four cases respectively in the last day.

