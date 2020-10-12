Police searching for suspect after vehicles damaged in downtown Kingston

Send this page to someone via email

On Sunday, Kingston Police received a 911 call from a witness who says they saw a woman damage about a dozen vehicles with a hatchet.

Police say the woman went into a small parking area located on Montreal Street around 1 p.m. and smashed the taillights of at least eight vehicles.

The suspect then continued along Queen Street, damaging the front window of a business, along with a few other vehicles.

“Luckily no one was injured. We don’t want to see anyone’s property damaged but we are glad that it’s just property,” said Const. Greg Smith.

As of Sunday morning, police have not been unable to locate the suspect.

Police believe the woman they are looking for is still likely in the downtown area.

She is being described as 30 to 35 years old, five-feet-four-inches tall, long, dark brown or black hair. She was wearing a black tank top and black pants.

There are no concerns for public safety as only property was damaged, according to police.

Police are asking anyone with information of her whereabouts to contact them at 613-549-4660 and to call 911 if she is seen armed with a hatchet.

