Kingston police bust party with up to 40 in attendance in University District over the weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police handed out a major charge this weekend after busting a party in the University District that had somewhere between 35 and 40 people in attendance.

Since Sept. 19, gathering limits across the province were reduced to 25 people outside and 10 people inside to try to limit the spread of COVID-19.

According to Kingston police, over the weekend, police were called to a home on William Street where a party was taking place in the backyard.

Police say the person responsible for the party was handed a Reopening Ontario Act charge for hosting a party over the province’s gathering limits.

The minimum fine for such a violation is $10,000. Kingston police have yet to clarify just how much the host of the party was fined, but did confirm that the person was fined under the act.

Story continues below advertisement

1:52 University District party estimated to have more than 40 people, 5 positive cases now linked University District party estimated to have more than 40 people, 5 positive cases now linked

Kingston police say they also received 38 noise complaints over Friday and Saturday night in the University District and handed out two noise-related charges over the weekend.

Police say they and bylaw officers were also called to 300 King St. W., next to the Gord Downie Pier, which has been closed since early September due to large gatherings, just before 1 a.m. Sunday morning. Police say bylaw officers dealt with the gathering.

Bylaw officers and KFL&A Public Health have yet to respond to a request for more information.