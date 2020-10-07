Menu

Crime

Kingston police looking for 2 armed robbery suspects

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted October 7, 2020 5:20 pm

Police say two people currently wanted for armed robberies in Kingston should be considered dangerous.

Police have issued arrest warrants for 31-year-old Leslie Ann Brown and 29-year-old Jayme Shaw Syring.

Brown is wanted for an armed robbery that police say took place Sept. 27 on the 300 block of Montreal Street.

3 arrested after armed robbery in Belleville

She is also wanted for another armed robbery that police say took place on Oct. 4, in the area of Rideau and Montreal streets. Syring was also allegedly involved in this incident.

Police say they have made extensive efforts to contact both suspects but have not been able to reach them.

The couple is considered dangerous, according to police, and are asking anyone with information of their whereabouts to contact Det. Const. Scott Huffman at 613-549-4660 ext 6322 or shuffman@kingstonpolice.ca.

