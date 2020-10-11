Canada reports 5 new coronavirus deaths as cases surpass 180,000

Send this page to someone via email

Canada reported 1,685 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, as well as five new deaths.

The new data brings the country’s total number of COVID-19 infections to 181,678, and its death toll from the virus to 9,613, though Alberta, B.C. and all the territories except for the Yukon did not release updates on their case figures.

As of Sunday, a total of 153,219 patients have recovered from their infections, while over 9.87 million tests have been administered.

Canada’s chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam said that the steep rise in new coronavirus cases over the last week, which coincided with Thanksgiving planning for millions of Canadians, was troubling.

“The table will be smaller, and we will be missing those who are not in attendance,” wrote Tam in a statement Sunday.

“What is usually a special tradition for many Canadians, will serve as a hard reminder of how much we are sacrificing to protect ourselves, those we love and our communities.”

According to Tam, labs across Canada have tested an average of over 71,000 people daily for the virus, with 2.5 per cent of tests resulting in a positive case.

Quebec announced 942 new cases on Sunday, raising its total COVID-19 cases to 86,133. No new deaths were reported by the province, though three earlier fatalities not previously announced were added to the provincial death toll.

The province has seen a total of 5,953 deaths, while more than 71,800 patients have recovered from the virus.

Ontario added 649 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, as well as seven new deaths.

The new data brings the province’s case total to 59,139 and its death toll to 3,005. Another 50,437 individuals there have since recovered from the virus.

Manitoba added 54 new cases on Sunday, raising its provincial case total to 2,578 of which an unknown number are considered probable cases. The province’s death toll stands at 32.

Saskatchewan announced 24 new cases of the virus on Sunday, as well as one new death.

To date, a total of 1,888 lab-confirmed cases have been diagnosed in the province, while the death toll has been raised to 25.

New Brunswick reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday as cases continue to spike from several outbreaks in the province over the past week.

Sunday’s cases bring the provincial case total to 272, of which 71 are considered active and diagnosed in the last seven days. The provincial death toll stands at two.

P.E.I. announced two new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday. The province’s total lab-confirmed cases stand at 63 and its death toll at zero.

Yukon reported one presumptive case on Sunday, though lab testing is being done to officially diagnose the case. The territory has seen a total of 15 confirmed cases and no deaths from the virus.

Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases of the virus on Sunday.

Worldwide, cases of the novel coronavirus have surpassed 37,350,000 according to tally by Johns Hopkins University. More than 1,074,000 people have succumbed to the virus globally, with the United States, Brazil and India leading in both cases and deaths.